Police recover more than 60 Red Bull cases stolen in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing more than 60 cases of Red Bull and other items from stores in Folsom, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a theft at a Target around 12:50 p.m. Monday. A person told officers they saw two people loading merchandise into a car.

Nearby officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over. Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 60 cases of Red Bull and other items stolen from Target and other stores valued at about $1,500.

Rick Buonauro, 54, and Francisco Ocegueda, 30, were arrested for charges related to organized retail theft, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. They were both booked in the Sacramento County Jail.