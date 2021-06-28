7-year-old boy drowns at Nimbus Flat while at lake with family, officials say

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area staff received the report of a missing child near the water around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California State Parks officials confirmed that a seven-year-old boy drowned at Nimbus Flat Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the drowning happened while the boy was at the lake with his family.

According to California State Parks, Folsom Lake State Recreation Area staff received a report of a missing child near the water around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said family noticed the victim was missing around 3:55 p.m. and started looking for him before telling lifeguards.

"Once State Parks staff received confirmation that the boy was last seen in the water, State Parks Lifeguards cleared the beach and began diving in the area for the missing boy," California State Parks said in a statement to ABC10. "State Parks Lifeguards recovered the victim just before 5 p.m. in about 20 feet of water."

Despite efforts to save the boy's life, he was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.