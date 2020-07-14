A spokesperson for DoorDash said the person responsible for the language was deactivated from their platform.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The person responsible for writing "ACAB!" — an acronym that stands for "All Cops Are Bastards" — on the DoorDash delivery bag for a Folsom police dispatcher was dropped from the food delivery service's platform, company confirmed Monday.

The Folsom Police K9 Association raised some eyebrows after posting an image of a dinner delivery for their communication center to Facebook. Their post shows the acronym "ACAB!" scrawled on the delivery bag.

In response to an inquiry from ABC10 on Sunday night, a spokesperson for DoorDash, an app-based food delivery service similar to UberEats or Postmates, said the company started investigating the behavior as soon as they became aware of it.

They said the company doesn't tolerate any "malicious, discriminatory, or hateful behavior" and said violation of their policy was grounds for "deactivation" from their platform.

On Monday, the company confirmed the person responsible violated community guidelines and was deactivated from the DoorDash platform.

However, the company did not clarify who actually wrote the language.

ABC10 reached out for clarification as to whether a driver or a restaurant was responsible, but the message was not immediately returned.

