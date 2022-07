The roadway is closed from the eastbound Highway 50 off-ramp to the westbound Highway 50 on-ramp.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom police are asking people to avoid both directions of Folsom Boulevard at Highway 50 due to an accident.

The roadway is closed from the eastbound Highway 50 off-ramp to the westbound Highway 50 on-ramp.

Alternate routes are advised.

No additional information regarding the crash is available at this time.

