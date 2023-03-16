Big Apple Bagels expands to Folsom

From the Breakfast B.L.T to the French Toast Breakfast Sandwich and 'everything' in between, Big Apple Bagels is great for the 'hole' family.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A new breakfast/lunch spot is coming to Folsom, and it's great for the 'hole' family. Illinois homegrown bakery, Big Apple Bagels is expanding to Folsom.

The new café will be located at East Bidwell Street in Commonwealth Square next to Raley's, according to a site plan.

It will be the bagel chain's second location in the area after the first opened in El Dorado Hills in 2015.

Big Apple Bagels offers made-from-scratch baked goods such as bagels, muffins, deli sandwiches and more.

From the Breakfast B.L.T to the French Toast Breakfast Sandwich and 'everything' in between, the restaurant says they are known for freshness and hand make their products daily.

Owner and operator Scott Walters told ABC10 he hopes the restaurant will open before the end of the year.

