x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Folsom Orangevale

Body found near Folsom Lake's Rattlesnake Bar

This discovery comes after two people were reported missing near waterways in the past few weeks.

More Videos

FOLSOM, Calif. — A body was found at Folsom Lake mid-morning Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Reports of a body near Rattlesnake Bar were called into the office, prompting officials to investigate.

The person has not been identified and officials are expecting to have more information early next week. The coroner will determine a cause of death. 

This discovery comes after two people were reported missing near waterways in the past few weeks

The sheriff's office is strongly urging people to stay out of the river as high water levels and stronger river flows are making for dangerous conditions. 

"Last winter’s heavy snowpack is melting down into our rivers, and the water is colder (45 degrees), stronger and higher — it will remain that way for at least the next month, possibly longer," said the sheriff's office in a statement. "Be river-wise, this year IS different."

Find some tips on how to stay safe around waterways this here HERE.

WATCH MORE: First responders warn about dangers on waterways as temperatures heat up

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out