Body found near Folsom Lake's Rattlesnake Bar

This discovery comes after two people were reported missing near waterways in the past few weeks.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A body was found at Folsom Lake mid-morning Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Reports of a body near Rattlesnake Bar were called into the office, prompting officials to investigate.

The person has not been identified and officials are expecting to have more information early next week. The coroner will determine a cause of death.

The sheriff's office is strongly urging people to stay out of the river as high water levels and stronger river flows are making for dangerous conditions.

"Last winter’s heavy snowpack is melting down into our rivers, and the water is colder (45 degrees), stronger and higher — it will remain that way for at least the next month, possibly longer," said the sheriff's office in a statement. "Be river-wise, this year IS different."

Find some tips on how to stay safe around waterways this here HERE.

