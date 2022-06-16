State Parks Commission to discuss changing name of Folsom Lake's Negro Bar

California State Parks is holding a virtual commission hearing about changing the name of Negro Bar State Recreation Area on Friday at 9 a.m.

FOLSOM, Calif. — On Friday, the California State Park and Recreation Commission is holding a public hearing to discuss changing the name of a day-use area in the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.

Since 2018, California State Parks has been working to address residents' requests to change the name of the Negro Bar State Recreation Area in Folsom.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, "the historical use of the name appears in reference to Black miners during the gold rush including from an 1850 newspaper article noting Black miners finding gold at this location in 1848."

Many are in favor of changing the name of the day-use-area "given the perception that the place name is derogatory and does not reflect a modern view of inclusion and acceptance of all Californians," according to the state parks website.

"The majority of local interested parties prefer a name change that would still include the historic reference to the Black miners’ era in the name, and propose the name be changed to Black Miners Bar," the state parks website says.

California State Parks encourages anyone who would like to address commissioners about changing the name of Negro Bar to attend the virtual commission hearing on Friday at 9 a.m.

