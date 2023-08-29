Thousands of PG&E customers without power in El Dorado County

The outage started just before 5 a.m. near Cameron Park, according to PG&E outage maps.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers are without power in El Dorado County on Tuesday.

The outage started just before 5 a.m. near Cameron Park, according to PG&E outage maps. Power is estimated to be restored around 10 a.m. PG&E crews are investigating the cause of the outage. Find a PG&E outage map HERE.

A Fire Weather Watch issued by the National Weather Service from Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening may cause up to 8,000 PG&E customers across seven counties to lose power.

According to PG&E, the potential power shutoff is expected to affect customers in the following counties:

Colusa County: 531 customers, 38 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 365 customers, 19 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 50 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 3,812 customers, 356 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 3,249 customers, 352 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 30 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customers

Overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday is forecasted to have the strongest gusts of wind, particularly along the Coastal Range and western Sacramento Valley.

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

