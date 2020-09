The car crash happened around 8:30 p.m., and according to the SMUD outage map, power has already been restored to all customers.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — About 12,000 customers were left without power after a car crashed into a power pole in Orangevale, according to SMUD officials.

Earlier in the day, more than 5,000 customers in downtown Sacramento lost power in an unplanned outage at about 3:30 p.m.

