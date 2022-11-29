Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up

Lights were vandalized and destroyed at several spots along Sutter Street.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District.

"Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” commented one resident in a post.

The Christmas Light Promenade started Nov. 25 for visitors near and far to come find the holiday magic. But after less than a week of being decorated, the lights were vandalized and destroyed at several spots along Sutter Street.

Sutter Street is the heart of Historic Folsom and the city’s original business district -- a treasure to Folsom residents. It's home to the Folsom History Museum, restaurants and several shops.

The community is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“Please do your part to help keep the district full of cheer and light, keep an eye out for anyone messing with or destroying lights and don’t be afraid to tell them to knock it off,” commented the resident. “Don’t hesitate to call Folsom PD if you see anything, they treasure our hometown feel and will help protect it!”

The Historic District's Christmas Tree lighting will be held Friday at 6 p.m. The tree will light up at 7:30 p.m. in the center of the ice rink plaza.

Judy Collinsworth, the executive director of Folsom Historic District Association, is also asking the community to keep their eyes out for any suspicious activity as several holiday events and activities will be happening all month long.

The Christmas Light Promenade in downtown Folsom will be there until the new year.

