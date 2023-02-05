Inmate killed by officer at California State Prison, Sacramento after choking other inmate

Authorities said correctional officers tried to break up the altercation using verbal orders, chemical agents and less-lethal measures but they had no effect.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A man was shot and killed by a correctional officer after choking another inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), correctional officers saw Mario Rushing, 46, choking another inmate around 6 p.m. Monday.

The CDCR says officers initially gave verbal orders which were ignored. Officers then used 'chemical agents and less-lethal measures' but those also had no effect.

According to officials, an officer fired their gun, shooting Rushing after the other inmate he was choking appeared to lose consciousness.

Rushing was taken to an outside hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other inmate was treated at an on-site medical facility, officials say.

The CDCR says the officer who shot Rushing is on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation.

Rushing had been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 1996 for first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement of termination of a pregnancy and arson.

