A new 20,000 square-foot club with state-of-the art equipment and amenities is set to open this year in Folsom. The Crunch Franchise announced made the announcement Friday.

The expansive new club – located at 1010 E. Bidwell Street – is expected to open on March 1, 2019.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Folsom will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, tanning beds, HydroMassage® and more.

Crunch Folsom is owned by Mark Polli, who lives in the area and is a 35-year veteran of the fitness industry. It will be the sixth Crunch location in the Greater Sacramento region.

"After eight years of looking for the perfect location in Folsom for Crunch, I am very pleased to say that we have found it. I am so excited to bring such an empowering and vibrant fitness facility to the Folsom community, and I think people are going to love it," said Polli. "The gym will be a great addition to the healthy lifestyle options for people who live and work in the area."

Crunch, known for its innovative group fitness programming, will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can reserve their discounted membership rate online at CrunchFolsom.com or by calling (916) 527-1190.

Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and four countries.

"A lot of bad choices are the easiest choices. It's just making those difficult choices. Taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Eating [a] protein bar rather than a candy bar. Drinking a water instead of a soda. It doesn't take very long to build bad habits, but unfortunately it takes very long to break them."