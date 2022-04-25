CycleBar to bring new fitness options to Folsom this summer

The fast-growing indoor cycling franchise offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts for all ages and fitness levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand, is set to open a studio in Folsom's Palladio at Broadstone later this summer.

With over 200 studios across the nation, the fast-growing indoor cycling franchise offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts for all ages and fitness levels.

"No matter where you are in your fitness journey, our rides promise to empower, inspire, and elevate you throughout every day," Kevin Groen, the owner of CycleBar Folsom, told ABC10. "Everyone who rides not only receives a great workout, but they experience an uplifting and supportive community, fueling a positive experience."

Groen says they chose to open a location in Folsom because it is a vibrant, active and fast-growing community.

Cycle Bar Folsom will be located in the Palladio at Suite 405.

"The space in the Palladio was a perfect fit in space, location and the complementary tenants throughout the center," Groen said. "We are very appreciative that the Folsom community has already demonstrated excitement and support for our arrival."

Groen says membership presales recently began, which allows those interested in joining the CycleBar community the opportunity to secure a discounted rate for the lifetime of their membership.

Those interested in learning more about CycleBar Folsom can visit their website or Instagram.

Read more from ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10