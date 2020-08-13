Demonstrators to demand Folsom State Prison to better protect employees, inmates from COVID-19

Officials have confirmed a recent COVID-19 outbreak at Folsom State Prison has caused more than a hundred inmates to get infected and killed an employee.

FOLSOM, Calif. — After California prison officials confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Folsom State Prison that infected more than 100 inmates to become and killed an employee, a group of demonstrators is planning a protest to demand change.

The group called "We Are Their Voices" announced a demonstration planned for Thursday morning near the prison’s entrance to pressure officials to better protect employees and inmates from COVID-19.

Demonstrators are concerned about the recent outbreak at the prison and don’t want cases to continue spiking. As of Thursday morning, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported 109 Folsom State Prison inmates with active COVID-19 infections, all confirmed within the last two weeks. Eight CDCR employees at Folsom State Prison have also tested positive, CDCR data shows.

According to CDCR, it is now sending medical strike teams to the prison and improving quarantine efforts. They've already set up tents outside to isolate the infected patients. In an update Tuesday, CDCR said it set up five additional isolation/quarantine tents that can each house up to 10 patients. The new tents more than double the institution’s capacity of four tents set up in mid-July.

Additionally, officials set up a large tent that can house about 80 additional patients and serve as a place where health care workers can screen potentially infected inmates.

Officials say Folsom State Prison will also evaluate other areas that can be used for isolation or quarantine space if needed. It has also found space at the prison that can more safely house patients identified as potentially high-risk for complications if they get COVID-19.

The measures are all in addition to the programs already in place across the state that released thousands of inmates to free up space. However, demonstrators argue it’s not enough and will keep pushing on both state prison officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom to improve conditions.

CDCR has reported more than 8,900 COVID-19 infections among inmates, about 2,100 among staff members, and 53 inmate deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

According to CDCR data, the largest outbreak has been at San Quentin State Prison, where more than 2,200 inmates have been infected.

The protest at Folsom State Protest is scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday. There's also a rally planned at the Capitol as well in the afternoon.

