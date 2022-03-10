'It's 100% out of character' | Family desperate for help after 30-year-old vanishes

Devon Porter, known in the Fair Oaks, Folsom and Orangevale areas hasn't been seen or heard from since late January.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Database, around 600,000 people of all ages go missing every year. Over the past few weeks, we've seen several missing persons in our area. One of them is 30-year-old Devon Porter.

"People are going to know Devon is around when Devon is around," said his brother, Perris Litton.

Described as a beacon of light by friends and family, Devon is known by many in the Fair Oaks, Folsom, and Orangevale areas.

"His main term is family over everything," said Litton. "He's always saying 'FOE.'"

And yet, his family hasn't heard from him. The last time he was physically seen, they say, was Feb. 1. Litton himself hasn't spoken with Devon since mid-January.

While Devon has dealt with addiction issues in his past, for him to go silent is odd, Litton said.

"Just because he's an addict doesn't mean he's not loved by somebody," said Litton.

A missing persons report was filed with the Folsom Police Department around Feb. 25. Folsom Police's Andrew Graham said they've spoken with friends of Porter who indicated he's okay and in San Francisco. But Litton, who said he provided law enforcement with that friend's number, believes that claim is unsubstantiated.

"That friend told us Devon was going to contact me awhile ago and never did," said Litton. "I don't really believe that friend."

Police said Porter doesn't have means of communication, including a cell phone, but his family said that's always been the case — and he has always found a way to check-in via Facebook. Now, their messages and calls on the social media site have gone unread and unanswered.

"If I send him something right now it doesn't even say it's delivered," said Litton. "It's 100% out of character."

In their search for Porter, his family has visited several hospitals inquiring about John Doe's, homeless shelters to read the sign-in sheet names as well as made and shared a poster both around town and on social media. On Facebook, the missing persons poster has been shared nearly 2000 times.

Litton believes if his brother saw how desperate his family is to find him, he would reach out.

"Even his parole officer said she hasn't seen him or heard from him," said Litton.

"We haven't spoken directly with Mr. Porter so he is still considered a missing person," said Officer Graham. "Every missing persons case is taken very seriously, follow-ups are conducted at a minimum every 30 days."

While Porter's case sparked him to be registered on the nationwide missing persons database, he's not considered "at-risk" because he doesn't fit certain factors like the Folsom Police Department not believing he is a victim of a crime or a suspect of foul play.

Children, as well as mental health issues — like Alzheimer's — can also contribute to someone's risk level.

On Wednesday, another person went missing in our area — this time a child. Sacramento Police released images of a 12-year-old named Cornell asking for the public's help.

🚨Please share and help us locate this at risk missing child



Cornell, male, 12 years old, 5'3, 110lbs. - last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweats, black/white Jordans. #sacpd #missingperson pic.twitter.com/D300x0idcF — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 9, 2022

As for Porter's case, Litton and his family believe something is wrong for their brother to have vanished for such a long time.

"It's a helpless feeling almost," said Litton.

If you have information on Porter, you can contact the Folsom Police Department at 916-461-6400.

If you have information on Cornell, you can contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

You can also contact the National Missing Persons Toll-Free Line at 1-800-222-3463.