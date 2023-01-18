Ester Basch: 94-year-old Holocaust survivor coming to Folsom to share her story

The event will be held at the Folsom Community Center this Thursday at 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Chabad Jewish Community Center is hosting a very special evening with an extraordinary guest you don’t want to miss.

Ester Basch, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor is coming to Folsom this Thursday, Jan.19 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Folsom Community Center at 52 Natoma Street.

The event will be hosted by Cristina Mendonsa of News 93.1KFBK.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $5 for students with an ID.

Written on the flyer for the event, released by the Chabad Jewish Community Center:

Known as “The Honey Girl of Auschwitz”, Basch is currently a resident in Prescott, Arizona. According to the Chabad Jewish Community, she survived the Auschwitz Death Camps after being sent there in a cattle car on her 16th birthday. In April 1945, toward the end of the war, she was led on a "Death March" along with other women to the Salzwedel Concentration Camp where she was liberated by American Soldiers three days later.

"Esther's genetic and universal love of humankind not only helped her survive but also enables her to share her story in a poignant way that moves and motivates others," the Chabad Jewish Community said on their website.

To purchase tickets and more information visit jewishfolsom.org.

Watch more from ABC10: Yom Hashoah: Sacramento remembers the Holocaust