Kitchen appliance causes fire at restaurant in Folsom's Palladio

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Palladio Parkway around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Folsom's Palladio Wednesday evening.

According to the Folsom Fire Department, "firefighters arrived to find an audible alarm, audible water flow alarm and smoke banked down to the floor."

Officials say the building was not occupied at the time of the fire. They determined the cause of the fire to be related to a cooking appliance.

At 10:40 p.m. on August 10, firefighters responded to a structure fire in a commercial restaurant located in the 200 block of Palladio Pkwy., in Folsom. No injuries were reported.

Full media release can be found here: https://t.co/8BbEbOG2Zc pic.twitter.com/fM2ua4v7eN — Folsom Fire Department (@FolsomFire) August 12, 2022

