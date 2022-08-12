x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Folsom Orangevale

Kitchen appliance causes fire at restaurant in Folsom's Palladio

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Palladio Parkway around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

More Videos

FOLSOM, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Folsom's Palladio Wednesday evening.

Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Palladio Parkway around 10:40 p.m.

According to the Folsom Fire Department, "firefighters arrived to find an audible alarm, audible water flow alarm and smoke banked down to the floor."

Officials say the building was not occupied at the time of the fire. They determined the cause of the fire to be related to a cooking appliance.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Roseville fire chief among emergency responders in deadly Kentucky flooding

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out