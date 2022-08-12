Kitchen appliance causes fire at restaurant in Folsom's Palladio

FOLSOM, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Folsom's Palladio Wednesday evening.
Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Palladio Parkway around 10:40 p.m.
According to the Folsom Fire Department, "firefighters arrived to find an audible alarm, audible water flow alarm and smoke banked down to the floor."
Officials say the building was not occupied at the time of the fire. They determined the cause of the fire to be related to a cooking appliance.
