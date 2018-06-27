If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A vegetation fire spread to a building at a fish hatchery in Sacramento County, Tuesday evening.

Crews were called out to a fire near the American River trail just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to a two-story attached garage at the Nimbus Fish Hatchery, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The garage functions as a live-in facility for workers at the hatchery, authorities said. Workers were at the scene, but everyone made it outside uninjured. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Nimbus Fish Hatchery is located along the American River, in the 2000 block of Nimbus Road in Gold River; a community located just to the east northeast of Sacramento.

#MetroFire is o/s of a fire that is reported to have started in vegetation and spread to a detached garage with storage loft above ground floor.

No persons reported missing or injured and cause is unknown. pic.twitter.com/CNUUv8shwF — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 27, 2018

#NimbusFire is near the residences within the Nimbus Hatchery pic.twitter.com/YR3kz62OiL — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 27, 2018

