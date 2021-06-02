x
Folsom Orangevale

Folsom Fire Department responding to building fire at Negro Bar

Firefighters are on scene at the fire as of 4:45 a.m.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Fire Department said firefighters are responding to a building ablaze at Negro Bar. 

The fire department did not give many details but did say that firefighters were on scene as of 4:45 at the "fully involved" outbuilding fire. 

The department also did not say where in the Negro Bar area the fire was specifically located. 

No other details are known at this time, but this story will be updated with any additional information. 

