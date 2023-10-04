Folsom City Council sets new 5-year plan to complete projects by 2028

The plan identified 19 strategies intended to help the city achieve the goal of public safety and infrastructure over the next several years.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — City of Folsom adopted an economic and community plan to address challenges and to complete certain projects by 2028.

Folsom City Council unanimously voted to approve the 5-year strategic plan after a presentation by Folsom’s city manager, Elaine Andersen, in a meeting on March 28.

The plan identified 19 strategies intended to help the city achieve the goal of public safety and infrastructure over the next several years.

The strategies were put into 5 categories: fire and police, environmental sustainability, parks and recreation, technology and public works.

Here are some of the strategies the city expects to be completed before 2028:

Complete plans for a new, second fire station in the Folsom Plan Area, including an initial staffing plan of nine additional employees for a single-engine company.

Establish a plan and identify a funding source for completing a transition to a full electric fleet by 2035.

Assess what would be involved in becoming a 'Smart City' and establish a plan that matches resources as feasible.

Study, design, and construct capital improvements to enhance traffic flow and improve safety citywide.

Update the Zoo Sanctuary Master Plan to provide focus for future operations, funding, and development.

Andersen and the council worked together to develop the plan by gathering input from residents, stakeholders, the city’s executive team and businesses.

According to the presentation, the council’s priorities within the first two years include expanding police department facilities to meet department needs, completing the River District Master Plan and developing a funding/sponsorship plan for the Johnny Cash Art Trail to promote tourism focused on Lake Natoma.

Andersen said some of the challenges the city faces are lack of financial capacity, outdated technology, lack of affordable housing, a growing population with new needs and employee retirements and turnover.

The next steps for the city council within the next two years are to implement an action plan, which provides the starting year, lead person and key tasks for each strategy; track and report progress on a regular basis; follow the plan to guide city decisions and review, update and change the strategic plan every year if needed.

Watch more from ABC10: Elementary school in South Sacramento teaches every student to ride a bike