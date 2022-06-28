Here are all the swimming pools, lakes and spray parks open in Folsom this summer

FOLSOM, Calif. — As temperatures continue to rise in Folsom, residents are left looking for a place to beat the heat.
There are a number of pools, lakes, and splash parks across Folsom for those looking for a break from the summer sun.
Here is a list of places to cool off in Folsom:
- Steve Miklos Aquatic Center
- 1200 Riley St
- Open daily from 1-5 p.m.
- Nisenan Community Park
- 700 Golf Links Dr
- Open daily from 7 a.m.- one hour after sunset
- John Kemp Community Park
- 1322 Bundrick Dr
- Open daily from 7 a.m.- one hour after sunset
- Livermore Community Park
- 6004 Riley St
- Open daily from 7 a.m.- one hour after sunset
- Sacramento State Aquatic Center
- 1901 Hazel Ave
- Open daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
- Open daily from 6 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.
