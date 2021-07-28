Folsom-based PowerSchool makes NYSE debut

PowerSchool's IPO is now the largest in K-12 education software in North America, according to a press release.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom-based PowerSchool made it's initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, PowerSchool's IPO is now the largest in K-12 education software in North America. It is also the largest IPO the Sacramento region has seen in more than a decade.

"This IPO is an incredible accomplishment for both PowerSchool and the Greater Sacramento region,” Greater Sacramento Economic Council Chief Public Affairs Officer Michelle Willard said in the press release. “PowerSchool’s immense success and innovation are indicative of the region’s thriving entrepreneurial climate.”

PowerSchool is now a Class A common stock on the NYSE and will be listed as "PWSC" on the ticker. The public can start buying and trading the nearly 40 million public shares of the company.

The company said in a press release they plan to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay outstanding debt, expenses and other organizational transactions. They also plan to make a $1 million donation to "philanthropic initiatives to benefit K-12 educators," according to the press release.

The IPO for PowerSchool will start between $18 and $20 per share.

