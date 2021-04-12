Folsom Bulldogs are heading to to the State Championship in Mission Viejo

Folsom High School beat powerhouse De La Salle to advance to the state championship game.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a grueling season on the grid iron, the Folsom High School Bulldogs are heading to the ship — that is the State Championship — in Mission Viejo.

"I'm super excited, I know the kids are super excited," Jalen Angel, Folsom Bulldogs wide receiver coach, said. "It's just kind of like we've been working a long time through COVID practicing it's a lot of hours that get put into football season so it's just kind of great to see it all come full circle and be able to go to a state championship and compete at the highest level."

Players and coaches loaded charter buses Thursday morning and took to the road. They are heading to Orange County to face the Cathedral Catholic Dons out of San Diego.

The Bulldogs were 11-3 this season overall and 4-2 in league play. To get to the state championship, they had to beat Concord's De La Salle. That game ending in a nail-bitter, 28-27.

"I feel great. We've been putting in work day in and day out and it's finally paying off to get this opportunity," Rico Flores Jr., a receiver for the Bulldogs, said.

The game takes place at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Folsom - De La Salle highlights :

Tyler Tremain rallied his Folsom Bulldogs to a 28-27 victory over the De la Salle Spartans on Friday night in Concord, punching the school's ticket to the CIF D1-AA State Championship. Following the highlights, hear from Tremain and Bulldogs head coach Paul Doherty.



