Folsom businesses prepare for busy, hot, and maskless weekend

Business owners say they're more excited than anything to get life back to normal.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom businesses are planning for a busy and hot Father’s Day Weekend.

For the first time since the pandemic began, businesses will be completely open, and state mask requirements will be gone for the vaccinated.

Scott’s Seafood is one of the locations where big crowds are expected for Father's Day. Its owner, Suzanne Cook says she couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s our first real holiday where we’re really open,” Cook explained.

ABC10 asked her about their policy when it comes to masking.

“Masks are optional if you’re vaccinated. And we just ask that everyone is aware of their surroundings and the comfort levels of different people. And just to be conscientious and courteous,” Cook said.

She says the restaurant is working to keep everyone cool.

“We have a hundred percent of our seating indoors. And then outside on our patios — we have two patios — they have mister systems, so it really drops the temperature down by at least 10 degrees,” Cook said.

Timothy Smith was braving the heat with friends on Friday.

“I feel very comfortable about being out and about now. It’s definitely a good weekend too with the heat coming on,” Smith said.

He explained why he had chosen Folsom to enjoy the day.

“I just like the quaint old town feel that it has, and they have a lot of really nice shops down here,” Smith said.

Smith may have perused the nearby Candle Bar, a store at which founder Sandra Munoz Braidman says she feels 100% safe even with masks off.

“I’m so excited,” Braidman admitted. “This is something we’ve been waiting to happen. So we made it through COVID and we’re all excited, all of our shops here.”

She said she knows there will be mixed feelings about masks.

“No mask is required. But if they feel comfortable of course, they can wear a mask,” Braidman said.

