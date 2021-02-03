Beloved Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary black bear, Marty, has passed away

At 25-years-old, the black bear lived a happy life at the sanctuary, zoo officials said in a Facebook post.

Marty the beloved black bear of the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary has passed away, a spokesperson for the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

At 25-years-old, Marty lived a long and healthy life for a black bear. The Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary shared some fond memories of Marty, saying he was "a gentle soul."

Marty was placed with the sanctuary by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in 2003 after he was injured in the wild. Marty came with a buddy, Woody, who has since passed away. A spokesperson for the sanctuary said that Marty and Woody were a joy to watch wrestle and climb the exhibit trees.

"In fact, the tree in the center of the middle bear exhibit had a challenging time keeping its bark intact simply due to their incessant climbing," Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary said in the post. "They would even wrestle standing up and sometimes play so hard in their dens that staff working in the bear exhibit office would notice the window rattle!"

The zoo said that after Woody had passed, Marty mellowed out a bit. He enjoyed hanging out and observing his surroundings.

"One day, our vet tech was working at a microscope in the bear exhibit office and looked through the window into the bear den to see Marty sitting up on his hammock bed, just watching her work through the window. He didn’t move at all until she had finished her work and was ready to leave," the zoo said.

Of course, Marty also enjoyed meal time. He was "the daintiest eater," and would reportedly shell each peanut that he ate, where other bears ate the peanuts and shell together.

Black bears can live up to 30 years in the wild according to the National Wildlife Federation. However, most die before they reach 20, meaning Marty lived a relatively full life, though he will be missed by zoo staff and visitors alike.