Folsom to begin enforcing state composting mandate on July 1 | Need to Know

FOLSOM, Calif. — On July 1, the city of Folsom is launching its Organics Recycling Program to comply with the new state law requiring organic food waste to be composted.
In 2016, the state passed SB13-83 requiring residents and businesses to recycle organic waste. The new state law was designed in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to Cal Recycle, starting in 2022, all cities and counties that provide trash services are required "to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses."
In coordination with the new state law, the city of Folsom plans to launch its Organics Recycling Program on July 1, 2022. The program requires residents to collect food scraps and food-soiled paper in their homes, bag it in clear or compostable bags and place the bags into their green waste containers.
Here is what is "green bin approved"
- All food scraps including meat, bones, cheese, bread, pasta, fruit, vegetables and eggshells
- Food-soiled paper including napkins, coffee filters and tea bags
- Wood scraps
- Bagged food scraps and food-soiled paper in any compostable or clear plastic bag
Here is what is not "green bin approved"
- Styrofoam or plastic containers
- Coated paper or cups
- Dirt or rocks
- Diapers or pet/human waste
In an effort to help residents with this change, the city's Waste and Recycling Division will be answering questions and providing free kitchen pails for composting at various local events.
City help and free kitchen pails
Here is a list of local events where city officials will be answering questions and providing free kitchen pails.
- June 18, 2022: Historic Folsom Farmer's Market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- June 24, 2022: Composting Workshop at Lew Howard Park from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- June 28, 2022: Drive-thru Pail Pickup at Lembi Park from 3-6 p.m.
- July 5-9, 2022: Pail Pickup at Folsom Public Library from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
FAQs on composting
If I already have a green waste container, what is the major change?
While most Folsom residents already have a green waste container at their home to collect yard waste, the major change is that beginning July 1, residents will be required to add their bagged food scraps in with their yard trimmings.
How often will my green bin be serviced?
According to the city, the green organics bins will be serviced every week, rather than every other week like before. The city says residents' blue recycling bins will continue to be serviced every other week.
What if I do not have all three waste containers?
According to the city, if residents do not already have a gray trash bin, a blue recycling bin, and a green organics bin, then they will automatically receive them after the Organics Recycling Program begins on July 1.
Where can I view my waste collection schedule?
According to the city, a resident can view their waste collection schedule on their website or on the Folsom Waste Collection app.
For more information about the city of Folsom's Organic Recycling Program, click HERE.
