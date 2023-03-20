Folsom to consider increasing multi-family housing capacity

The proposed increases will be considered in 3 targeted areas: the East Bidwell Corridor, transit priority areas near light rail stations and the Folsom Plan Area.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom is identifying areas to increase housing capacity for multi-family and affordable development to comply with state housing requirements.

According to officials, the proposed increases will be considered in three targeted areas:

The East Bidwell Corridor

Transit priority areas near the Glenn and Iron Point light rail stations

The Folsom Plan Area, particularly the Folsom Town Center

Folsom officials are taking necessary efforts to increase the multi-family housing capacity — part of the city’s 2021-2029 Housing Element implementation plan adopted by the city council in August 2021.

The first effort by the city was hiring a design and architect company to evaluate a study based on attractive design, density, development standards and market feasibility for multi-family and residential mixed-use development in the three target areas.

The final study was completed and presented to the council.

The city’s next effort is the technical and environmental analyses and to make any necessary amendments to the General Plan, Folsom Plan Area Specific Plan (FPASP), and Zoning Code.

This effort is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“By increasing capacity in the targeted areas, the City will be able to maintain an adequate supply of land for multi-family housing without having to rezone land in existing residential areas as could be required under the State’s Housing Element requirements,” stated the city of Folsom on their website.

The city says the public is invited to attend a city council public workshop to provide input. The meeting will take place Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m.at City Hall located at 50 Natoma Street.

