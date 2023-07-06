Folsom Cordova Unified considers dividing into two separate districts

The district consists of 34 schools and nearly 21,000 enrolled students.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Cordova Unified School District (FCUSD) board is considering a study into the possibility of dividing the district into two smaller ones: Folsom and Rancho Cordova.

A special joint meeting was held June 8 among FCUSD, the city of Rancho Cordova and the city of Folsom for a follow-up on the effort of the split launched by board members in January.

At the January meeting, it was requested for staff to report back on the cost and process of completing a study on the district’s reorganization.

According to FCUSD, staff contacted Schools Services of California (SSCAL) to present to the FCUSD Board the reorganization process and the cost estimate.

SSCAL’s proposal for the reorganization feasibility study would be $72,500.

The feasibility study is to determine if district separation would meet the nine statutory criteria required by state law under the Education Code.

The nine statutory criteria that must be met are:

Adequate Number of Pupils

Community Identity

Equitable Division of Property and Facilities

Discrimination/Segregation

No Substantial Increase in State Costs

Sound Educational Program

No Substantial Increase in School Facilities Costs

Increased Property Values

Effect on Fiscal Status and Management

This is not the first time the district attempted a divide.

According to a history document from FCUSD, the board voted 4-1 in favor to reorganize in 2002 but the Sacramento County Committee on School District Reorganization found that it did not meet four of the nine criteria.

“District leaders are sensitive to the many strong feelings and desires of the community surrounding this topic and are committed to working collaboratively to serve the interests of our community and the best possible learning outcomes for all students in both Rancho Cordova and Folsom,“ Dr. Sarah Koligian, Superintendent of FCUSD, told ABC10.

ABC10 reached out to FCUSD and received the following statement:

There is no decision or action being made on reorganization or separation at this time. Prior to any action taking place, a feasibility study needs to be completed and a lengthy process of local and state approval needs to be conducted.

A vote to approve a feasibility study will be conducted at a board meeting Thursday.

