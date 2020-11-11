Folsom Cordova teacher’s union president blasts district’s decision to return to in-person learning

“This is a totally irresponsible and careless act being carried out by FCUSD, putting the lives of everyone in danger,” Angelica Miklos said.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Cordova Education Association (FCEA) President Angelica Miklos is accusing the school district of putting students and educators at risk by returning to in-person classes on Thursday.

The decision to return to in-person classes continues despite the California Department of Public Health’s announcement Tuesday to move Sacramento County back to the most restrictive “purple tier.”

Schools that were already opened in the red tier are allowed to remain open in the purple tier under the latest guidance from the state.

However, schools in counties that did not open when the more restrictive issues were ordered will still have to wait until health officials relax pandemic restrictions.

The Folsom Cordova Unified School District began the school year distance learning while planning to bring students back when health officials considered it safe.

“This is a totally irresponsible and careless act being carried out by FCUSD, putting the lives of everyone in danger,” Miklos said. “Besides attempting to reopen in the purple-tier, FCUSD has still not put in place robust safety measures at every school site.”

Based on SCDPH reports, Miklos said elementary schools could not reopen for in-person classes on Thursday without violating Sacramento County health guidelines.