FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Cordova Unified School District announced an outside, independent investigation concluded its investigation of an incident that put a 12-year-old student in the hospital was not the result of bullying.

In November 2018, a Folsom Middle School parent notified the school their child was seriously injured after an incident with another student during a field trip. The school immediately launched an investigation and, after interviewing witnesses and those involved, implemented disciplinary consequences.

School district officials said at the time they understood the student who was injured felt unsafe, so they worked with the families to take appropriate measures. After a conversation with the NAACP and the families involved, the district launched the independent investigation.

The investigative firm, Van Dermyden Maddux, found the violent incident was not a result of bullying nor was it racially motivated, school district officials said in a press release. The investigators spoke with the teacher, the students involved, their parents and 12 of the 14 students on the field trip.

The two students not interviewed were the students who parents did not consent to the interview. The investigation cost the school district $33,772.

"The conduct of the student who pushed the injured student violated the District's student conduct policy which prohibits physical violence," the press release said. "The conduct of the student who pushed the injured student did not violate the District's student conduct policies prohibiting bullying. The conduct of the student who pushed the injured student was not racially motivated."

As a result of the investigation, school district officials said they will revise their policies and that they will review the situation to determine if expulsion should be considered.

"District policies will be revised so that any time a student causes serious physical injury to another person, the matter will be reviewed by the Superintendent or an Assistant Superintendent to determine whether an expulsion hearing is warranted," the press release stated.

