Student at Folsom-Cordova Unified dies over the weekend

The student's identity, grade, and the school they attended have not been released.
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom-Cordova Unified School District said a student died over the weekend.

The student's identity, grade, and the school they attended have not been released.

"While we do not know the cause of death, we do know many young people are subject to the dangers of fentanyl, illegal drugs, and online predators," the school district wrote in a statement.

The district said there are resources for students and guardians on its website. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

