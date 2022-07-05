Folsom city leaders approve permit for crematorium

Folsom city leaders decided to grant the appeal and approve the conditional use permit in a 3-2 vote at Tuesday's city council meeting.

FOLSOM, Calif. — After two years of controversy, city leaders have approved a permit allowing a local cemetery to open a crematorium in a Folsom neighborhood.

The proposed crematorium at the Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery is close to the Preserve neighborhood, the Lake Natoma Shores neighborhood, the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and the American River.

For nearly two years, neighbors in the Preserve have voiced their concerns about the crematorium, asking for the denial of the proposed project.

Their concerns include but are not limited to, the threat of a massive explosion, the proposed crematorium being next to an open space that could be prone to wildfires and air quality.

Residents in the Preserve have created a petition, sent letters to the city, put up signs in their yards, walked through the historic district to raise awareness and voiced their concerns at both the historic commission meeting and the city council meeting.

On February 16, the City of Folsom Historic Commission voted 6-1 against the proposed crematorium saying it would "have a negative impact on the historical character of the existing cemetery and historical use of the area."

On February 22, the cemetery submitted an appeal of the Historic District Commission's decision to deny the proposed project.

The cemetery's appeal asked the city to "reconsider" its decision as Folsom does not have a crematory to meet the growing demand for cremation. Additionally, the cemetery said it will not exceed 500 cremations each year and will follow the air quality standards. At the time, the city recommended denial of the appeal.

However, at Tuesday's city council meeting, Folsom city leaders decided to grant the appeal and approve the conditional use permit in a 3-2 vote. City leaders say they do not think the crematorium will have a negative impact on the community.

