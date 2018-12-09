A Folsom dad hopes for a compromise on a treehouse he built for his kids.

He’s addressing city council members on a possible solution during presentation of zoning code standards regarding accessory structures and direction to staff.

The City of Folsom issued the following statement about the situation:

The City of Folsom received a complaint about a treehouse structure in the backyard of a private residence. Staff from our Code Enforcement Division responded and assessed the structure. The structure in question is built on a platform amid backyard trees on or very close to the property line on two sides of the property. One side of the structure faces Oak Avenue Parkway, a busy arterial. The other faces an adjacent neighbor’s backyard. The structure is approximately 21 feet tall. According to Folsom Municipal Code, “accessory” buildings must be at least five feet from the property line and eight feet from the home, and no more than fifteen feet tall. Folsom Municipal Code 17.02.020 defines an accessory building as “a detached subordinate building, the use of which is incidental to that of the main building on the same lot, or the use of the land”.

The structure is also bolted to a City sound wall, which was done without permission from the City. Our staff has worked with the homeowner on possible solutions, including shifting the platform and the structure at least five feet away from property lines.

The homeowners have not implemented a solution at this time, and the treehouse remains as is, in violation of the code. The homeowners have asked that the Council consider amending our code to allow treehouses like theirs. An agenda item has been placed on the September 11th agenda entitled “Presentation of Zoning Code Standards Regarding Accessory Structures and Direction to Staff” to discuss our current code and receive direction from the Council as to whether it should be amended in any way.

