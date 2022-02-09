Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend

Faria Bakery's Folsom location will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening its new location in Folsom this weekend.

The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following their soft opening, they will be open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

'We're excited to bring more naturally leavened goodies and spread the magic of fermentation to Folsom," Natalie Quach, the head of pastry at Faria Bakery said.

Faria Bakery began as a small cottage bakery out of their Head Baker's home. The bakery later opened its Oak Park brick and mortar in 2019.

Quach says the business has actually been selling its signature items in Folsom longer than they have been in Oak Park.

"We started selling at the Folsom farmers market over three years ago," Quach said. "The people of Folsom have really embraced us and everything we offer so it's a natural next step for us to expand there."

Quach said opening a location in Folsom is their way of extending a "love letter" to the Folsom community.

Faria Bakery recently expanded its offerings to include a Wednesday night dinner service and a toast and lunch program. As their new location in Folsom will have more seating, the restaurant plans on further expanding its offerings to include more plated dishes and items meant to be eaten at the café.

Quench says new menu items at the Folsom location will include more sandwiches, toasts, soups, cakes, tarts and beyond.

"Although we've mixed up the type of things we serve, the one thing that we try to be consistent about is our quality and intentionality," Quach said. "We pick up our produce from the Sunday farmers market, so our ingredients are super fresh and taste amazing."

