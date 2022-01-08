Folsom's FLB Entertainment Center introduces HyperBowling

The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling.

On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.

"Imagine never throwing another gutter ball, but instead the gutter becomes the target and it’s lit with different target areas to hit and play off of," Dan Dreher, the co-owner of the FLB Entertainment Center, wrote in a statement. "With HyperBowling, the playing field is leveled so everyone can get in on the game and play to win."

