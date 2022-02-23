'We take acts of hatred seriously' | Folsom police investigate anti-Semitic and racist language found on homes and cars

Police are searching for the vandals, described as three young males in a newer silver minivan. If you have any information, call the Folsom Police Department.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Folsom police say someone spray-painted anti-Semitic and racist language on several cars and homes, including a swastika and other signs of hatred toward Jewish people.

It happened Sunday, just before midnight, in the area of Carmody Circle in Folsom. Police received a total of four vandalism reports. They are investigating the incident as a felony vandalism and hate crime.

"We take acts of hatred seriously and are working several angles to find those responsible for these crimes," said Lieutenant Andrew Bates with the Folsom Police Department. "While we pursue leads, we're asking the public to help with any information they may have."

This is not the first hate crime targeting Jewish people in Folsom. Last time, police said someone spray-painted a swastika at a community park in 2019.

In response to the latest hate crime, Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell issued the following statement, in full, reading:

"I am appalled and heartbroken that anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered in our community. We take this incident very seriously, and the Folsom Police Department is swiftly and thoroughly investigating the case. The City of Folsom strongly denounces this vandalism and act of hatred, and we will not tolerate it in our community. And to those who have been targeted by these actions, we stand by you with our full support."