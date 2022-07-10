Folsom High School celebrates hundredth birthday

The City of Folsom is celebrating a major milestone as one of their high schools reaches 100-years-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom High School has reached a huge milestone and the city is showing its appreciation for the school all year long.

The home of the Bulldogs was established in 1922 and this year they celebrate the 100th anniversary of Folsom High’s first freshman class.

Folsom High is hosting their very own homecoming parade Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place on Sutter Street in Downtown Folsom and end with a community rally in the Folsom Amphitheater.

To honor this milestone, the Folsom History Museum announced the opening of “Go Bulldogs! 100 years of Folsom High,” a temporary exhibit focusing on the high school experience and the school's anniversary.

“This exhibition was a great chance for us to work with Folsom High School teachers and officials, current students at Folsom High School and many Folsom High alumni,” said Rita Mukherjee Hoffstadt, executive director of the Folsom History Museum.

The exhibit opened to the public Friday and will run for the entire year of this centennial celebration.

Visitors will be able to explore the evolution of academics, sports, clubs and activities over the years while learning about how the high school has changed and stayed the same.

The display will also include photos of the first graduating class, old uniforms, letterman’s jackets and fun hairdos of the past.

“It’s really great how many people contributed their time and effort to this exhibition,” said David Mues, exhibit and program developer. “This truly is a project of the whole community.”