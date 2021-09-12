High School Football Championship: Folsom High School v. Cathedral Catholic | Scores and Highlights

The Bulldogs will enter the game motivated as they look to maintain their dominance by capturing their 5th championship since 2010.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — The 11-3 Folsom Bulldogs will face off against the Cathedral Catholic Dons in Mission Viejo for a chance at the Division 1-AA state championship.

The Bulldogs will enter the game motivated as they look to maintain their dominance by capturing their 5th championship since 2010. While the Cathedral Catholic Dons look for revenge.

Back in 2018, the Bulldogs defeated the Dons in a 21-14 game for the Division I state championship.

"I'm super excited, I know the kids are super excited," Jalen Angel, Folsom Bulldogs wide receiver coach, said. "It's just kind of like we've been working a long time through COVID practicing it's a lot of hours that get put into football season so it's just kind of great to see it all come full circle and be able to go to a state championship and compete at the highest level."

Players and coaches loaded charter buses Thursday morning and took to the road. They arrived in Orange County around 6:30 Thursday evening and headed to a team dinner shortly afterward.