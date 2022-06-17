Hometown Parade returns to Sutter Street in Historic Folsom next weekend | Need to know

The Hometown Parade, featuring funky floats, Wild West re-enactments, and everything in between, celebrates what makes the Folsom community so special.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Historic District Association's Hometown Parade is set to cruise down Sutter Street next Saturday.

The Hometown Parade, featuring funky floats, Wild West re-enactments, and everything in between, celebrates what makes the Folsom community so special.

The parade kicks off on Saturday, June 25, at 9:30 a.m. It will begin at Scott Street and head west towards Reading Street.

Prior to the parade, residents can attend the Pancake Breakfast at the Eagles Lodge from 7:30-9 a.m. on Scott Street.

Following the parade, Folsom residents can enjoy the merchants along Sutter Street and live music at the amphitheater, the Folsom Hotel, and Gaslight Company. A Hometown Radio Show is also planned in the District for 7 p.m. at the Zittel Family Amphitheater.

The Folsom Historic District Association says the 700 block of Sutter Street will close at 9 a.m. on Saturday and remain closed to vehicles throughout the weekend.

According to the Folsom Historic District Association, because of the area road closures, parade patrons can take the light rail for free to the parade.

Patrons can park and ride to the Historic Folsom Station from the following locations:

The Iron Point Station at Iron Point Road and Folsom Boulevard

Glenn Station at Glenn Drive and Folsom Boulevard

The Folsom Historic District Association says the train will depart from the Historic Folsom Station every 30 minutes at the top and bottom of every hour.

For more information about the Folsom Historic District Association's Hometown Parade, click HERE.