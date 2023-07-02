Person rescued from Folsom house fire

A two-story home was on fire and a person with disabilities was trapped upstairs, according to the fire department. Police officers carried the person out.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A person with disabilities was rescued from a house fire in Folsom, Monday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m. on Tomlinson Drive. When crews arrived, a two-story home was on fire and a person with disabilities was trapped in the upstairs bedroom, according to the fire department.

Police officers carried the person out of the home. The fire was contained in a room upstairs. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and the Folsom Police Department helped in the fire.

