Person rescued from Folsom house fire

FOLSOM, Calif. — A person with disabilities was rescued from a house fire in Folsom, Monday.
Crews responded to reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m. on Tomlinson Drive. When crews arrived, a two-story home was on fire and a person with disabilities was trapped in the upstairs bedroom, according to the fire department.
Police officers carried the person out of the home. The fire was contained in a room upstairs. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and the Folsom Police Department helped in the fire.
