FOLSOM, Calif. — Two missing Folsom kids, who reportedly ran away from home on May 13, have been found safe, according to police.

According to Folsom Police officials, 13-year-old-old Eric Escobedo and his sister, 11-year-old Destiny Escobedo, were safely located around 7 p.m. on Friday, May 16.

Authorities said Eric and Destiny were first reported missing from after-school care. Through their investigation, police said they learned the two “voluntarily” ran away from home but had contacted family members at some point while they were gone.

It is unclear where the children were found or with whom they may have been staying. Because the investigation involves children, Folsom Police said they will not be releasing any more information.

