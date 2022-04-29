Folsom's Love My Mom 5k returns this Sunday | Need to know

The race will kick off at Whole Foods in Folsom's Palladio at around 8:00 a.m on Sunday, May 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Parks and Recreation is hosting its 8th annual Love My Mom 5K honoring and celebrating moms this weekend.

The popular event, in partnership with the Palladio and Kaiser, will be held at Folsom's Palladio at Broadstone on Sunday, May 1.

The race will kick off at Whole Foods in the Palladio at around 8:00 a.m. The race's course will take participants in and around the Palladio, eventually ending back at Whole Foods.

The race's course, which is flat and paved, is ideal for walkers or runners of any age. There will be a Kids Dash Event for children ages 10 and under at 8:00 a.m. before the 5k begins. Those who participate in the Kids Dash will be awarded a commemorative medal.

"There is truly something for everyone at this event," Frankie Nelson, the Recreation Coordinator II for Folsom Parks and Recreation, told ABC10. "Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate with their moms."

Participants in the 5k will be electronically timed. The race's top participants will be awarded in various categories such as single and double stroller divisions, top mom, top female, top male, and more. All participants will receive a commemorative dry-fit shirt and a custom medal.

Following the race, a post-race festival with vendor booths, refreshments, music, and activities will be held near the finish line.

"The event holds a special place in participants' hearts as they walk or run the event with their moms, grandmothers, & grandkids," Nelson said.

Registration for the event will be open online and on-site until 8:00 a.m. on the day of the race.

The course is set for the 8th Annual Love my Mom 5K! Celebrate moms with us at this fun 5K run/walk on May 1st & spoil... Posted by Folsom Parks & Recreation on Thursday, April 28, 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10