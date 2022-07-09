x
Folsom Orangevale

Folsom Palladio's free concert series returns this weekend | Need to know

Each concert of the Folsom Palladio's free concert series is held on the second Saturday of every month between June and October from 8-10 p.m.
Credit: Palladio
The Folsom Palladio's free concert series is set to return on Saturday, June 11.

FOLSOM, Calif. — It's time to grab your dancing shoes! The Folsom Palladio's free concert series is set to return on Saturday featuring performances from award-winning bands.

The family-friendly concert series is free for the public to enjoy in the Piazza at the Palladio in Folsom. The concert series is held on the second Saturday of every month between June and October from 8-10 p.m.

This year, Buckhorn BBQ will be hosting a Beer and Wine Garden for those 21-years-old and over at the event.

Here is the lineup for the Palladio's 2022 concert series:

"The Palladio is very excited to bring back our free concert series," Gloria Wright, the General Manager of the Palladio, told ABC10. "People are so ready to be outside, in a beautiful setting, dancing and enjoying high energy music."

For more information about the concert series, visit the Palladio's website.

