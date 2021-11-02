Folsom Cordova Unified parents hold rally at Capitol to reopen schools

Leaders in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District and parents are all in agreement, waiting for the day when all students can return to campus.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Parents and students from the Folsom Cordova Unified School District took to the State Capitol on Thursday, pushing for their kids to return to class.

“We are halfway done with senior year, I’m about to graduate and I haven’t stepped foot on campus,” Folsom High School Senior Cy Watson said. “I haven’t sat in a desk as a senior. I haven’t even seen my teachers in person.”

Leaders in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District and parents who make up the “FCUSD Coalition for In-person learning” are all waiting for the day when all students can return to campus.

Though elementary schools in the district have gone to hybrid learning along with special education cohorts and expanded learning and care sites, middle school and high schoolers are still waiting to return to campus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said plans to reopen schools are underway. State Assemblymember Kevin Kiley was at the Thursday rally and said he has been pushing for in-person learning since the end of the last school year.

“It’s about time. This should have happened a long time ago,” Kiley said. "Last summer, I told the [Gov. Newsom] that the science said the thing to do is to open schools.”

ABC10 reached out to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District who sent this statement:

"FCUSD looks forward to bringing back middle and high school students to campus in a Hybrid model. Since early September we have thoughtfully brought back students to campus in a phased approach, starting with those in the greatest need. We are encouraged by the successful return to campus for our students in Elementary Hybrid, Special Education Cohorts, and Expanded Learning and Care sites. Our dedicated staff have implemented safety measures that have not only met but have exceeded public health guidelines and we have worked diligently to meet every directive over the last several months in an everchanging landscape. We are ready and excited to see our middle and high school students in person, as soon as allowed and according to state guidelines."

The Vista del Lago High School Senior and the class president said he continues to hope for the best.

“Best case scenario is we finish off our senior year the way it’s supposed to be: in-person. We get to have the final connection with the people we've been through so much with,” Alvarado said.

