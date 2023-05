Police said she was last seen wearing a pink oversized t-shirt and shorts and is known to frequent the Folsom River trails.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are trying to find a missing at-risk woman known to frequent Folsom River trails.

The Folsom Police Department said Zoey Whistler was last seen around 4 p.m. May 16 while leaving her home.

Police said she was last seen wearing a pink oversized t-shirt and shorts and is known to frequent the Folsom River trails.

Police are asking police to call the department immediately if she's seen.

