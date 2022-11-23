Folsom police roll out new online crime reporting feature

"This is a tool that provides us with a little bit of flexibility to utilize our resources in a little bit better way to help prioritize things."

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department has launched a new tool to help catch criminals.

It just launched a new system allowing people to report different kinds of crimes or complaints online. On top of all that, it's also easy to use.

"I think that sometimes when people see a police car show up in a neighborhood, then everybody starts coming out and asking questions and maybe somebody doesn't want to have to field those questions, or they're embarrassed to report something, or they might think it's not worthy of a report," said Officer Matt Stone, with Folsom Police Department.

This new website aims to remove that uncertainty. The Folsom Police Department Citizens Online Police Reporting System is another way for people to connect with police.

It all starts with logging onto the police department's page on the city of Folsom's website, scrolling to the bottom and picking the kind of report you want to file and following the prompts.

From there, people will be able to submit their report immediately, get a police report case number and print a free copy of the report. This can also help people file an insurance claim faster if they're reporting a theft or damage.

"If you're reporting something online, and it actually requires a police officer to come out or for you to come down to the police department, it'll tell you that and so there's certain crimes that you can't report on there," said Stone.

This includes crimes like felonies, emergencies or crimes in action. All cases filed using the new system will be reviewed. Upon review, if further investigation of the case is needed, Folsom police might contact the person who filed the report.

"I just want to encourage people to use it, but I also want to encourage people that, if you don't want to use it, you do not have to. You can feel free to call us, and we're more than happy to come out and take care of you," said Stone.

