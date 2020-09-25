Folsom police searching for missing 12-year-old

FOLSOM, Calif — Folsom Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Caleb Neal was last seen near the Negro Bar State Recreational Area. According to a Facebook post from the department, he disappeared while on a bike ride from the Nimbus Fish Hatchery.
Neal is reportedly wearing a black shirt, black shorts with purple stripes and a camouflage ball cap.
His family describes Neal as mixed race and very tan. He has curly hair and is 5'5" tall. Police say he is not familiar with the Lake Natoma bike trails.
If you have seen Neal or know where he may be, please contact Folsom Police at (916) 355-7231.
