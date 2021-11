Police said Mark Piacitini walked away from the area of Folsom Boulevard and Greenback Lane around 5 p.m.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is calling out for help as they try to find a 74-year-old man who went missing Monday evening.

Police identified the man as Mark Piacitini. He's described as a white man, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a shirt and coat that was either black or white. He's six-feet tall with an average build.

He walked away from the area of Folsom Boulevard and Greenback Lane around 5 p.m. Police consider Piacitini to be an "at-risk" missing person.