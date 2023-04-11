'Help someone in need' | Folsom police work with community to replace student's stolen bike

Folsom police ensured they were able come together with community partners to help someone in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Police officers have one of the most stressful jobs in the world as they deal with fighting crime on a daily basis and overseeing many other negative incidents.

But Folsom police ensured they were able to bring a positive light out of a negative situation.

"There are always stories of car crashes and crime, but we’d like to take a moment to share a story of community partners coming together to help someone in need," said Folsom Police Department in a social media post.

School Resource Officer Morgan Sears received a report from a Folsom High School student that someone stole their bike in March.

Officer Sears investigated the incident and tried to find the student's bike which they relied on to get to school every day. She had no luck in finding the bike but that didn't stop her from helping the student.

Sears took a step further and worked with community partners and found that Dick's Sporting Goods was willing to donate a bike to the student, according to Folsom police.

"We appreciate Officer Sears’ outstanding work and excellent community partners willing to help," said Folsom Police Department.

Officer Sears, community partners and the manager from Dick's Sporting Goods all came together to present the bike to the student.

Watch more from ABC10: ABC10 Exclusive | California State Fair releases one of the headliners for concert series