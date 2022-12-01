x
Folsom Orangevale

Folsom police seeking tips in 'sleight of hand' jewelry thefts

Folsom police say they've received multiple reports of jewelry thefts from older people exercising outside.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are investigating reports of stealth jewelry thefts and need your help with tips.

According to a news release, the thefts have happened to older people walking around neighborhoods in Folsom.

Police say each time a woman with a European accent speaks to the victims and tells them it’s her birthday. She puts fake jewelry on the victims while removing their real jewelry.

The suspects drive around and police say there are usually two to four people inside the vehicle. People are asked to take precautions such as walking or exercising with someone else and leaving valuables at home if going out alone.

Anyone with information can call nonemergency dispatch at 916-355-7231.

